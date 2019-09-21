Green-shirts to play against Germany before Olympic qualifiers

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team will visit Germany to play two friendly matches before their 2020 Olympic qualifiers against Netherlands, ‘The News’ learnt on Friday.

“Pakistan will play two friendly matches against Germany on October 21 and 23. They will then move to Netherlands to play 2020 Olympic hockey qualifiers against the Dutch on October 26 and 27,” a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) source told this correspondent.

Meanwhile, Oman hockey federation has confirmed that their team will tour Pakistan from September 29 to October 6. However, the Malaysian federation has refused to visit Pakistan in near future citing busy schedule.