close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Green-shirts to play against Germany before Olympic qualifiers

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team will visit Germany to play two friendly matches before their 2020 Olympic qualifiers against Netherlands, ‘The News’ learnt on Friday.

“Pakistan will play two friendly matches against Germany on October 21 and 23. They will then move to Netherlands to play 2020 Olympic hockey qualifiers against the Dutch on October 26 and 27,” a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) source told this correspondent.

Meanwhile, Oman hockey federation has confirmed that their team will tour Pakistan from September 29 to October 6. However, the Malaysian federation has refused to visit Pakistan in near future citing busy schedule.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports