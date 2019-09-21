KCCI, PJBF ink MoU to boost ties

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Pakistan Japan Business Forum (PJBF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance trade relations a statement said on Friday.

The two institutions have agreed to jointly identify the common challenges affecting their members and collectively develop responses to these challenges so that trade between Pakistan and Japan could be enhanced, it added.

Under the MoU, which was signed by KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda and PJBF Chairman Sohail P Ahmed at a meeting held at the Karachi Chamber, KCCI and PJBF would identify opportunities to maximise the efficiency of information exchange for industry-friendly policies for healthy market and for industrial development in Pakistan.