Arrest of opposition leader condemned

PESHAWAR: A former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate in Mardan Syed Abid Ali Shah advocate has condemned the arrest of opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah and termed it a political victimisation.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was using institutions against political opponents only on the political grounds but added that his party had never compromised on principles and people’s rights.

Shah recalled that his party leaders including ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives but never bowed to any dictator.

The partial accountability of opposition leaders and closing corruption cases against the ruling party members had damaged the reputation of the National Accountability Bureau, he added.