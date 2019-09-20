JS Bank, JS Global dominate financial industry

KARACHI: JS Bank, Pakistan’s fastest growing financial institution and JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL), a JS Bank subsidiary and Pakistan’s flagship equity brokerage and investment banking company have been recognised for their performance at multiple national and international forums.

Amongst its awards, JS Bank numbers Pakistan’s best mid-sized retail bank, Pakistan’s best consumer finance product, and Pakistan’s best SME bank received at the Asian Banking & Finance Awards 2019, the “Best Bank for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)” received at the 2019 Asiamoney Awards and the “Best Payment Technology/Solution Provider” for its Digital Traffic Challan Initiative at the 2019 DIGI Awards.

“This is a record-breaking achievement not just for us but for the entire Pakistanifinancial industry. This recognition is reflective of the fact that our industry is able to not only meet but exceed high-performance international standards.”, said Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank.

“We are humbled by the appreciation at these prestigious forums and will continue to build and introduce convenient and affordable products that add value to the lives of our customers.”

On the other front, JS Global, a JS Bank subsidiary also set the bar high at the 16th Annual Excellence Awards Ceremony 2019 hosted by the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society Pakistan where it won an unprecedented record of 5 awards in the categories of Best Equity Brokerage House, Best Economic Research House, Best Transaction, Best Equity Analyst and Best Equity Trader.

During the ceremony Kamran Nasir, CEO JS Global said, “Never before in the history of the CFA Awards has one brokerage firm won these many awards in a single go. We would also like to extend our appreciation to the CFA association for undertaking such initiatives to recognise industry leaders and build market confidence.”

Committed towards their roles as catalysts of progress and prosperity within the national financial industry, JS Bank and JS Global are continuing their journey of impact by providing customers with innovative and value-added financial products and services designed to make their lives simple, easy and convenient.