Minister commends TCF’s work

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood visited The Citizens Foundation’s (TCF) head office and met the founding members and senior management of the TCF.

According to TCF officials, the purpose of the visit was to introduce Mehmood to TCF and its impact in the field of education and discuss the need to strengthen cooperation to address the education crisis in Pakistan.

Mehmood commended TCF’s work and was impressed by its scale of operations and success in breaking down the barriers in education for the less privileged children of Pakistan. He was also briefed on the TCF’s adult literacy programme and its impact across the country.

TCF is a professionally managed, non-profit organisation set up in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to bring about positive social change through education, and after 24 years, TCF is now one of Pakistan’s leading organisations in the field of education for the less privileged, educating 252,000 students across 1,567 schools.