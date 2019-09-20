Protest of headmasters enters its fifth day

The protest of headmasters who were demanding regularisation of their job entered its fifth consecutive day on Thursday.

They had also staged a hunger strike camp in front of the Karachi Press Club where a number of civil society members, leaders of trade unions and political leaders visited their camp. They expressed sympathy with the protesting headmasters and also assured full support on the issue. The visitors also vowed to become part of the protest if the provincial government failed to meet the demand of the protestors.

The headmasters wore black armbands in the camp and were repeating that their only demand was regularisation of their job. However, no government officials visited their camp on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Central Working Committee of the protesting headmasters, the committee tried to contact the relevant official and start a conversation regarding the issue, but officials did not meet the delegation of protesting headmasters of schools.

On Tuesday, the protesters said they would continue the hunger strike camp and decided to extend the protest at the district level. If the government did not fulfill our demand, we would be free to stage a grand protest in front of the Chief Minster House.