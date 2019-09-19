Case against Arbab Alamgir, Spouse

Court records statements of 2 prosecution witnesses

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Wednesday recorded statements of six prosecution witnesses in assets beyond known sources of income reference filed against the former federal minister for communication Arbab Alamgir Khan and former advisor to prime minister Asma Alamgir.

The accountability court No.1 recorded statements of the six prosecution witnesses. The court summoned more prosecution witnesses and adjourned the case till October 10.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a reference against the former MNAs had alleged that both the suspects’ accumulated assets to the tune of Rs332 million, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income.

However, both the PPP’s leaders claimed innocence and stated that all their assets were acquired through known sources. As per the reference, the inquiry was authorised on November 4, 2015, and was subsequently converted into the investigation with the approval of NAB executive board on January 12, 2018.

The NAB alleged that during the investigation, it surfaced that the suspects accumulated movable and immovable assets including a house in G-11/3 Islamabad; 10-kanal land at Mauza Shah Alladitta, Islamabad; a bungalow in F-7/2 Islamabad; prize bonds; a land rover vehicle and several bank transactions. Both Asma Alamgir and Arbab Alamgir appeared before the court in the case along with their lawyers’ team. In a media chat after attending the court proceedings, Asma Alamgir said that the PTI government had continued political victimization of the opposition. She also questioned the NAB KP performance and stated that the chairman NAB should open and bring to its logical conclusion the PTI government’s BRT scam, Malam Jabba land scam, the helicopter misuse case and embezzlement in dengue funds case.