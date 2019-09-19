close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Minor boy crushed to death

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

MANSEHRA: A loaded truck crushed to death a minor boy in Bisian area of Balakot on Wednesday.

Mohammad Liaqat, 3, was crossing the road when a truck crushed him to death.

According to police, the victim had disembarked from a vehicle along with his mother and crossing the road when the truck struck him.

He was taken to the civil hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced him dead. The family of victim pardoned the driver who had taken the injured to the hospital after the accident.

Also, in the day, a school van overturned in Mudsarian area of Pulrah Police Station as a result of which several schoolchildren were injured.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar