Minor boy crushed to death

MANSEHRA: A loaded truck crushed to death a minor boy in Bisian area of Balakot on Wednesday.

Mohammad Liaqat, 3, was crossing the road when a truck crushed him to death.

According to police, the victim had disembarked from a vehicle along with his mother and crossing the road when the truck struck him.

He was taken to the civil hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced him dead. The family of victim pardoned the driver who had taken the injured to the hospital after the accident.

Also, in the day, a school van overturned in Mudsarian area of Pulrah Police Station as a result of which several schoolchildren were injured.