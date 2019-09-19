200 professors embrace Futures Research Technique

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: AGAHI, a not-for-profit organisation, has introduced a new method of collecting opinions about the future and judging how likely a future event or situation is to occur.
The Realtime Delphi is one of the foresight techniques (Brainstorming, Scenario Writing, Trend Impact Analysis, Cross Impact Analysis) that is used for collecting and composing opinions from a group of participants. It offers speed, efficiency, transparency to the study administrators (the academics), and flexibility to the participants, usually through Realtime Delphi (RTD) tool.
Puruesh Chaudhary, Founder and President AGAHI said, “We need to develop tools, collaborate with one another to improve our overall thinking on emerging issues. Realtime Delphi help us connect academia, expert panels, different communities to enhance that thinking.”
