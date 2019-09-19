3 auto-thieves arrested, 8 vehicles recovered

Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted a gang of auto-thieves comprising three members and recovered eight vehicles worth millions of rupees from them, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against auto-theft activities.

The police apprehended three car lifters of an inter-provincial gang. The gangsters have been identified as Bazid Khan son of Azmat Khan resident of District Sawabi, Yaqoob son of Kareem-Ullah resident of district Nowshera and Qareeb-Ullah son of Ameer Muhammad resident of District Rawalpindi.

The police team recovered eight stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from them while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Punjab too.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers as follows: Suzuki Mehran (LED-3052), Suzuki Mehran (LXV-3264), Honda Civic (ABK-613),Toyota Hi-ace (LES-2288), Suzuki Mehran (LXV-8474), Suzuki Mehran (LWK-1937), Toyota Corrolla (AJA-381) and Toyota ECO (LEB-4917).