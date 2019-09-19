close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Turkish varsity team visits PU

Lahore

September 19, 2019

Efe Carlik, international office delegate of Turkey’s QS number 1 ranked, KOC University visited Punjab University and met Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar. PU Director External Linkages Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali and faculty member from Hailey College of Banking & Finance Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta were present on the occasion. Both the universities showed interest in collaborating on future research projects as well as organising post doc fellowships for PU faculty members belonging to various departments.

