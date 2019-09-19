Smoking major cause of lungs disorder: experts

LAHORE: Asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and allergy have become common diseases with potentially fatal impact.

The COPD is a common lungs' disorder, which narrows the breathing lines causing cough and breathing problem. This was stated by medical specialists while speaking at a seminar held on the occasion of inauguration of Pakistan's first respiratory helpline for the patients of COPD, asthma and allergy. The seminar was organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) in collaboration with Highnoon Laboratories Pvt Ltd here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Prof Dr Saqib Saeed, head of Pulmonology Department, Mayo Hospital/King Edward Medical University, said that approximately 384 million people were suffering from COPD worldwide, which would become the third biggest cause of deaths by 2030. Presently, he said, up to 5 per cent deaths were caused due to COPD while the number was likely to increase up to 4.5 million annually by 2030. He said 30 per cent of COPD's victims were women, adding that pollution and smoking were the major causes of COPD among 80 to 90 per cent patients. He informed that COPD might also cause other diseases like depression, breathing infection and diabetes. However, he said that COPD was a curable disease.

Prof Dr Ashraf Jamal, head of Pulmonology Department, Jinnah Hospital/Allama Iqbal Medical College, said that previously asthma was treated with the help of steroids because its treatment was not available. Now, he said, it could be treated and controlled like blood pressure and diabetes. He said that this disease spread due to allergens, carpets, wheat stalks and cigarette smoke. He said that the patients must avoid things that might cause allergy. The pregnant women with asthma must take special care to avoid its effects.

Prof Dr Khalid Waheed, president of Pakistan Chest Society and head of Pulmonology Department, Lahore General Hospital/Ameeruddin Medical College, said that there were two kinds of inhalers available to be used in case of asthma and COPD, adding that wrong usage of inhalers might also aggravate the disease.

He said that asthma was not an allergy but a disease, therefore, it affected different patients differently. Prof Dr Muhammad Mujeeb, professor of ENT, Services Hospital/Services Institute of Medical Sciences, said that allergy was caused due to various reasons, including plants, pets, carpets, etc., adding that those who had allergy from any of these things must avoid them.

Dr Azfar Abbas Haideri, commercial director, Highnoon Laboratories Pvt Ltd, said that Highnoon Laboratories had launched Pakistan's first respiratory helpline for the patients of COPD, asthma and allergy. The patients can get awareness and relevant information through phone or web portal regarding these diseases," he added.

Qaiser Rasheed Janjua, head of Strategic Business Highnoon Laboratories Pvt Ltd and others also spoke on the occasion. MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi was the host of the seminar. Muhammad Khaleeq Hamid recited verses from the Holy Quran and Na'at-e-Rasool.