Ambassadors of Croatia, Cyprus and Ghana visit FPCCI

KARACHI: Ambassadors of Ghana, Croatia and Cyprus accredited to Pakistan along with a team of Sindh Board of Investment visited the Federation House, Karachi and held meeting with Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, acting president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), S. M. Muneer, former president FPCCI and office bearers and members of the FPCCI.

While welcoming the Ambassadors, Baig discussed the bilateral trade relations with these countries. He emphasized for exploring new venues for promotion of trade and economic relations. He also invited the ambassadors of Croatia, Cyprus and Ghana to the forthcoming investment conference and exhibition to be held in Karachi on the sidelines of the meetings of Board of Directors of Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) and the statutory meeting of ECO Chamber in November 2019.

He also briefed the diplomats about the incentives offered by the Government of Pakistan for investment projects in the Special Economic Zones under CPEC and other potentials areas of investment including tourism, low cost housing and IT related projects. Baig asked the diplomats to help in activation of a Joint Business Council of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of respective countries.

In their remarks, the ambassadors emphasized for close interaction and holding of commercial activities including visits of trade delegation between the private sectors of Pakistan and their respective countries. They also highlighted the potential areas of investment, their investment policies and expertise particularly in mining, shipyard, pharmaceutical and medical fields. The ambassador of Croatia also requested FPCCI to pursue the signing of bilateral investment treaty and ending double taxation for meaningful investment

relations. S. M. Muneer, former president FPCCI also suggested that the national chambers should play their due role in bringing the the business community closer resulting in expansion of economic relations. He suggested that it is time that we explore the non-conventional market as well which will expand our export base.

The meeting was also attended by Vice Presidents FPCCI Arshad Jamal and Noor Khan, Daniel Abjapon, Counsellor from Embassy of Ghana, Ivor Condig Third Secretary from the Embassy of Croatia, former vice president Waseem Vohra, Mohammad Anwar Qureshi, Ramada Hotels, Imran Baig, Kamal Chinoy, Hon. consul generals of Cyprus and others.