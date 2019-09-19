30pc vehiclesto be converted to electricity by 2030

Islamabad: The climate change ministry is working on the Electric Vehicle Policy, which is likely to be tabled in the upcoming meeting of the cabinet for approval.

Under the policy, 30 per cent of vehicles in the country will be converted on electricity up to 2030, said adviser to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday. He was addressing a conference on “Combating Air Pollution, Saving Lives, Saving Planet” organised by the Department of Environmental Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in collaboration with Foundation for Progress and ministries of climate change and national health services here.

The environmental experts called on the political leadership, government and policymakers for concrete and substantial action to reduce the air pollution and short-term climate pollutants. They discussed in detail the environmental damage, particularly its impact on human life and social settings. The adviser to the prime minister said his ministry had taken a number of steps to counter the problem of air pollution at different levels in various sectors including industry, farming, and transport.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University said that every one of us should take the responsibility to look after our planet. He said currently a lot of development activity is going on in the country. He emphasized that energy and infrastructure projects should be environmentally friendly.

Dr. M. A. Wajid, Chairman, Foundation for Pakistan, said that Air pollution is a deadly man-made problem affecting us all. “No matter what we do, or where we live, rich or poor, the young and old we all breath the same air, polluted with microscopic toxic pollutants, penetrating deep into our bodies, risking our health and lives,” he added.

Dr. Wajid said that combating, controlling and preventing Air pollution is not an easy task; it requires a joint effort at the national level. He said it also requires policies for Eco-investment, cleaner transport, energy-efficient homes, clean power generation, and better municipal waste management.

Chairperson, Standing Committee on Climate Change, Munaza Hassan, Dr. Sohail Yousaf, Department of Environmental Sciences, QAU, Dr. Pervez Amir, Engr. Tariq Muhammad Khan, Gul Najam Jami, Engr. Asad Mehmood, Dr. Mazhar Iqbal Zafar also addressed the audience. A large number of students, researchers and faculty members attended the meeting.