close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

CHK, ASH told to adopt SOP for waste management

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) Director General Naeem Mughal on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to two major government hospitals to inspect waste management practices.

He along with Additional Director General Sepa Waqar Hussain Phulpoto and other officials of the agency visited Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where officials of the environmental watchdog team thoroughly inspected the places with respect to hospital waste management practices, according to a press release issued.

Because of the absence of proper hospital waste management at the hospitals, the director general strictly warned the hospitals to incorporate proper Standard operating procedure (SOP) for management of hospital waste otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi