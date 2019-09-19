CHK, ASH told to adopt SOP for waste management

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) Director General Naeem Mughal on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to two major government hospitals to inspect waste management practices.

He along with Additional Director General Sepa Waqar Hussain Phulpoto and other officials of the agency visited Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where officials of the environmental watchdog team thoroughly inspected the places with respect to hospital waste management practices, according to a press release issued.

Because of the absence of proper hospital waste management at the hospitals, the director general strictly warned the hospitals to incorporate proper Standard operating procedure (SOP) for management of hospital waste otherwise stern legal action would be taken against them.