Algerians protest against presidential elections

ALGIERS: Protesters massed in the Algerian capital on Tuesday to demand the cancellation of a controversial presidential election planned for December 12.

Interim leader Abdelkader Bensalah announced the poll on Monday in a bid to resolve the political deadlock gripping the country since the April resignation of longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

But activists have demanded political reforms and the removal of Bouteflika loyalists including powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah before any vote takes place.

Led by students, protesters on Tuesday shouted slogans against "the gang" and demanded: "Hey Gaid Salah, forget the elections!"

The general, who has become a key powerbroker since Bouteflika´s departure, has led the push for polls by the end of the year in keeping with the constitution.

But Hamid, a 57-year-old public servant who took part in Tuesday´s protest, insisted that would not happen.

"We will cancel the December 12 vote just like we cancelled the July 4 election," he said.

After Bouteflika resigned in the face of mass protests in April, presidential elections were called for July 4.

However the vote was postponed due to a lack of viable candidates, leaving a political vacuum in the North African country.