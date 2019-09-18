ANP leader says PTI govt is failed & corrupt

MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan claimed on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was the most corrupt and failed government in the history of the province.

Addressing a gathering and later talking to reporters at Rahimabad area of Swat, he alleged Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba project and Billion Tree Tsunami were the examples of mega corruption.

“The federal government could be removed with a simple push, however, we don’t want to derail democracy in this country,” he said and added that his party would decide on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s protest after consultation within the party.

The provincial government was making excuses to delay the local government election as they feared the masses would reject the PTI due to its bad governance, he added.

Aimal Wali said the Indian government was busy in the genocide of the Kashmiri population in India occupied Kashmir and the nation stands with innocent Kashmiris.

“Peace in Afghanistan is necessary for peace in Pakistan and the neighbouring countries. Pakistan should support the peace process in Afghanistan,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that Aimal Wali Khan is on a weeklong tour of the Swat district, where he would address workers’ conventions in all seven tehsils of the district.