close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

153 held, arms recovered

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

MARDAN: The police arrested 153 proclaimed offenders and recovered huge quantity of weapons and narcotics during search and strike operation throughout the district under national action plan (NAP), a senior police official said on Tuesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sajjad Khan told reporters that police conducted several search and strike operation under national action plan (NAP) in the last 15 days.

He added that 153 proclaimed offenders were arrested and 13 Kalashnikovs, seven Kalakovs, 9 rifles, 29 guns, 303 pistols and 4,904 cartridges of the different bore were recovered.

The DPO maintained that the police also seized 135kg of hashish, 2kg of heroin, 242 grams of Ice and 325 grams of opium.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar