153 held, arms recovered

MARDAN: The police arrested 153 proclaimed offenders and recovered huge quantity of weapons and narcotics during search and strike operation throughout the district under national action plan (NAP), a senior police official said on Tuesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sajjad Khan told reporters that police conducted several search and strike operation under national action plan (NAP) in the last 15 days.

He added that 153 proclaimed offenders were arrested and 13 Kalashnikovs, seven Kalakovs, 9 rifles, 29 guns, 303 pistols and 4,904 cartridges of the different bore were recovered.

The DPO maintained that the police also seized 135kg of hashish, 2kg of heroin, 242 grams of Ice and 325 grams of opium.