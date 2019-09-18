Ex-Mines DG among six booked for graft

LAHORE: Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has registered a case against six persons, including former Director General Mines and Minerals Zafar Javed, Deputy Director Rashid Lateef, Manager Rafiullah Khan, Manager Rizwan Saqib Bajwa, Geologist Usman Ali and contractor Mukhtar Ahmad.

According to FIR available with The News, “These officers were involved in illegally digging out gold from Indus River, Wesa Khurd, Attock, with mala-fide intentions. These officers misused their powers and damaged the national exchequer.

According to details, ACE director general received complaints that the officers of Mines and Minerals Punjab by violating rules and regulations illegally created new zone for gravel and sand on Indus River.

On which ACE DG directed Regional Director Rawalpindi to inquire into the matter. During the inquiry, the matter revealed that the officers of mineral department gave permission to create new zone for gravel and sand on such place where the gold particles found.

According to the FIR, the contractor company by joining hands with functionaries of Mines and Minerals Department obtained contract of the newly-created zone apparently for extraction of sand and gravel but in violation of rules and regulations, the contractor company subsequently started extraction of placer gold at the site and caused billions of rupees loss to the government exchequer.

It is worth mentioning that officers of mines and minerals department awarded contract to Haihong Super Pak Pvt Ltd in Rs100 million whereas the reserve price of the same was Rs303 million. ACE DG has constituted a team under the supervision of Deputy Director Technical to investigate the matter.