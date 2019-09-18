Dr Baig appointed acting president FPCCI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Senior Vice-President FPCCI, has been appointed as the Acting-President of FPCCI. Dr Baig has vast experience to represent business community and is a leading industrialist and economist. His financial recommendations are always welcomed by the policymakers and the government.
