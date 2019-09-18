close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

Blackout across IHK enters 44th day

September 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The curfew and communications blackout across Indian-held Kashmir entered 44th day on Tuesday amid shops and business establishments shut and schools without attendance.

The schools are open across the valley but students fail to turn up as parents are unwilling to send their children to schools. The attendance in government offices also remainedthin, the Kashmir Media Service reported. The mobile telephone services and internet including broadband services continued to remain suspended since August 5. Due to the ongoing military clampdown, the people of the Kashmir valley are facing acute shortage of basic essentials including food, milk and life-saving drugs.

