Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

History in a carriage?

Newspost

 
September 18, 2019

Tanga/tonga used to be a popular mode of transport in Pakistan until the not very distant past. But when and how has it become an icon of our culture or heritage? One is surprised to see a buggy version of the horse-driven carriage displayed prominently at the entrance of Rawalpindi Cantt, and more surprisingly another wooden frame of a rickety tanga adorns the prominent D Chowk opposite Parliament Building Islamabad. Both these frames are without their horses, which may be housed in the nearby building!

Why they have been placed so prominently is beyond my understanding. Unless I am missing out on some important linkage, I strongly recommend replacing these irrelevant pieces with something better representing our cultural heritage or projecting our national aspirations.

Haroon Sikandar Pasha

Islamabad

