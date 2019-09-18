Depressed man allegedly commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the Saddar area on Tuesday. Police said that the man’s body was found near Lucky Star within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 50-year-old Aslam, son of Talib.

According to SHO Ashraf Afridi, the man was a resident of the Defence area and initial investigation suggests that he committed suicide by shooting himself. The police recovered a pistol and an empty shell from the crime scene.

The officer said that the victim’s family told the police that Aslam committed suicide because he was suffering from depression for the past few weeks. He said that the case was being investigated from different angles.

Bodies found

Two decomposed bodies were found from different parts of the city. A decomposed body of a man found in the Malir River within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later to a morgue for identification.

According to SHO Obaidullah, the body was around two weeks old and apparently he drowned to death while the doctors had conducted am autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

Moreover, another decomposed body of a man was found from inside an oil tanker parked at railway line in the keamari area within the limits of the Jackson police station. The body was transported to Jinnah postgraduate medical centre for medico-legal formalities. The police said that the body was around ten days old while the police was waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the actual cause of his death.

Drowned body found

A young man’s body was found from a nullah in Rehri Goth within the limits of the Landhi police station. He was identified as 25-year-old Asad Khan, son of Khair Gul. The police said that the man drowned to death. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.