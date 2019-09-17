SC grants bail to PTM member

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday granted bail to Alamzeb Mehsud, founding member of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) against surety bond of Rs500,000.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Maqbool Baqir heard the bail application of Alamzeb Mehsud.

The court after hearing to the parties granted bail to Alamzeb Mehsud against surety bond of Rs500,000.