Tue Sep 17, 2019
AFP
September 17, 2019

2 foreigners die in Bali boat accident

World

AFP
September 17, 2019

JAKARTA: Two foreigners — a Brazilian and South African — have died after their boat capsized in rough seas near Bali, the search-and-rescue agency said Monday. The small tourist vessel flipped near the treacherous Devil’s Tear cove on Nusa Lembongan, east of the Indonesian holiday island. The boat’s passengers, a 48-year-old Brazilian and a 43-year-old South African, were declared dead in hospital, the agency said. The boat’s 35-year-old captain survived with serious injuries, it added. Maritime accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of some 17,000 islands where safety standards are often lax.

