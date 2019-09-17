Patwari shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A patwari was killed over a domestic issue in the limits of Taru Jabba on the Grand Trunk Road here on Monday.

Noor Mohammad told the police that his relative Zakirullah allegedly shot dead his son M Fayyaz over a domestic issue when he was returning home from duty. He said that his son was a patwari and had recently contracted a second marriage. Meanwhile, a woman accused her former husband and five others of opening fire at her and her husband in Nizampur area. The woman, Naheed Akhtar, told a press conference that she along with her husband was busy shopping when the accused her ex-husband Qismat Khan, Farooq, Anwar Kamal, Shah Gul and Ali Shah opened fire on them. She alleged that the police did not register her case as the accused were cops. The woman said that Qismat Khan had divorced her seven years back and she had contracted a second marriage.