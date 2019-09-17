close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Patwari shot dead in Nowshera

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

NOWSHERA: A patwari was killed over a domestic issue in the limits of Taru Jabba on the Grand Trunk Road here on Monday.

Noor Mohammad told the police that his relative Zakirullah allegedly shot dead his son M Fayyaz over a domestic issue when he was returning home from duty. He said that his son was a patwari and had recently contracted a second marriage. Meanwhile, a woman accused her former husband and five others of opening fire at her and her husband in Nizampur area. The woman, Naheed Akhtar, told a press conference that she along with her husband was busy shopping when the accused her ex-husband Qismat Khan, Farooq, Anwar Kamal, Shah Gul and Ali Shah opened fire on them. She alleged that the police did not register her case as the accused were cops. The woman said that Qismat Khan had divorced her seven years back and she had contracted a second marriage.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad