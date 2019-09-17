Envoys present credentials to president

Islamabad: The non-resident ambassadors and high commissioners-designate of New Zealand, Cyprus, Venezuela, Croatia and Ghana presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi in a special ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here on Monday.

The president felicitated the newly appointed visitors and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan. Among them were Hamish Craig MacMaster (New Zealand), Petros T. Nacouzis (Cyprus), Carlos Alcala Cordones (Venezuela), Dr. Drago Stambuk (Croatia) and Mohammad Sayuti Yahaya Iddi (Ghana).

Later, they separately called on the president.

The president told them Pakistan was desirous of cordial relations with all friendly countries.

He said it was incumbent on the international community to work for the alleviation of the misery that the people of the Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir were suffering at the hands of the Indian fascist regime. The president said the world peace had been endangered by the reckless and provocative approach adopted by the Indian regime.