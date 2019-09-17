Solheim Cup hero Pettersen announces retirement

GLENEAGLES, United Kingdom: Suzann Pettersen announced her retirement from professional golf after sinking the winning putt in Europe’s thrilling Solheim Cup victory over the United States at Gleneagles on Sunday.

Europe beat the USA 14.5-13.5, with Norwegian wildcard Pettersen holing a six-foot birdie putt on the final hole for the vital one-up win over Marina Alex. The 38-year-old was playing in her ninth Solheim Cup but it was a rare outing in the last two years.

She gave birth to her first child, Herman, just over a year ago and only made the Solheim as a shock wildcard selection from captain Catriona Matthew. “This is the end of my Solheim career, and the end for me in professional golf,” she said.

“This is it. I’m completely done. Today was a dream come true and it was a real team effort. If it hadn’t been for my teammates I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did. “But life has changed for me so much over the past couple of years. I’m just delighted I know what it feels like to win as a mum. But this is the end for me in professional golf.”