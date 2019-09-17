Broad ‘got into Warner’s head’ during Ashes: Langer

LONDON: Australia coach Justin Langer said David Warner allowed England paceman Stuart Broad to “get into his head” during a miserable Ashes series for the opener.

Warner ended with the unwanted record of the fewest runs scored by a Test opener across 10 innings of a series. The 32-year-old, who registered a cumulative total of just 95, was dismissed seven times by Broad during the drawn contest and encountered jeers from home crowds following his role in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

“I’ve learned over a long period you never write off champion players,” said Langer. “He had this series, it didn’t go to plan, but he’s seen how successful he’s been and the impact he can have on Australian cricket teams winning, so I’m confident he’ll come good. “Talking frankly, I thought he let Stuart Broad get into his head and I think he thought way too much about it.”