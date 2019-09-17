Tax returns filing date extended

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the last date to file sales tax return for the month of August 2019.

In a notification issued on Monday, the FBR extended the last date for filing sales tax and federal excise returns for the tax period of August 2019 from September 18 to September 20. The FBR extended the date in view of holidays on account of Ashura-e-Muharram.

Likewise, Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has also extended the last date to file return under Sales Tax on Services for the month of August 2019 up to September 27.

The SRB extended the date due to difficulties faced by the taxpayers; following launch of new software, ie, Sales Tax Real-Time Invoice Verification (STRive).