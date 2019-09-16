Civil cases to be disposed of in two years: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that positive steps taken by the government were leading towards real change in the lives of the people.

In her tweet, the special assistant said dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice was basic ideology of PTI and the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill sets the legal condition of disposing of civil cases in civil courts to Supreme Court in two years. Earlier, she said, one generation filed cases and it was decided at the time of third generation.

Dr Firdous said the process of issuing and receiving of legal summons to attendance and witnesses in the court was being linked with modern technology. She said inheritance right available to women under Islam had turned into social and legal complications.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to transform the society on the pattern of state of Madina and the law constituted under his direction would ensure women get their due share in property. She said the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill would assist the people incarcerated in Pakistani jails, especially women, children and other deserving prisoners, to get the facility of legal aid.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Dr Firdous said the PTI government was taking steps to improve the life of common man by introducing programmes like Ehsas and Sehat Insaf Cards.

She said the government was promoting the export-oriented industry by taking ease of doing business initiatives. She said the measures adopted for facilitating the investors was restoring their confidence.

"Today Pakistan is in safe hands as the civil and military leaderships are on same page to steer the country out of crises," the special assistant said. She said reforms were being introduced in national institutions for better public services delivery.

She said the present government under the leadership of Imran Khan was highlighting at the international forums that the Indian narrative on Kashmir was wrong. She said the world powers like Russia and China were supporting Pakistan's stance.

Firdous said the government were utilizing all channels to sensitise the world about the importance of resolution of Kashmir dispute as it might become a nuclear flash point between Pakistan and India.

The special assistant said that due to an effective foreign policy, the Kashmir issue had been discussed by the United Nations Security Council after decades, while the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union had also expressed concern on human right violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.