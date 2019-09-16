Candidates protest alleged paper leak

Candidates for teaching posts of different categories on Sunday staged a protest outside the Government Higher Secondary School, Karak, for alleged leak of the papers.

The candidates showed the solved papers to the local media persons and complained that it happened for the second time.

They demanded that the test be conducted for the recruitment of the teachers on the patron of Punjab province through competitive exams.

The candidates alleged that the testing agency had failed to conduct a fair and transparent test for the recruitment of teachers.

They demanded the provincial government to take stern action against all those found involved in the corrupt practice of selling the papers as such elements were playing with the future of the nation.