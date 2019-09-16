Two Dolphin officials suspended over torture

LAHORE: Two officials of Dolphin Squad were suspended on torture charges. The suspended officials had allegedly subjected a bike rider to severe torture on Calvary Bridge for not having his vehicle's documents. Later, they locked the bike riders up in the Naseerabad police lockup. Their suspension was materialised after the IG Punjab's notice.

robber: Dolphin Squad arrested a robber who was wearing a burka in the Nawab Town area. The arrested alleged robber has been identified as Younas. His accomplice managed to escape. The cops handed over the robber to Nawab Town police.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 54 criminals, including 10 proclaimed offenders (POs), during the last week and seized drugs and arms from them. PHP teams apprehended 16 drug pushers and 26 illicit arms carriers in the week.

wheelie: Baghbanpura police arrested six wheelie doers on Sunday. The arrested accused have been identified as Majid Masih, Roheel Masih, Umar, Noman, Naseem and Micheal Masih.

Man injured: A man was injured during a fight between two groups in Kot Radah Kishan on Sunday. The injured man identified as Amir was admitted to hospital.