Most perishable items not available in weekly makeshift markets

LAHORE: Controlling the rates of the perishable items by the government authorities, including elected representatives and administrative officers, ranging from chief secretary to deputy commissioner proved not more than a ‘lip service’ as majority of items were not available in the weekly makeshift markets after ‘forceful’ fixation of the prices on lower side in the official rate list.

However, none of the perishable items were sold at official rates across the city, including makeshift markets, as the vendor claimed that the government had been issuing a fake price list while the rates were even below than the auction rates of wholesale Badami Bagh fruits and vegetables markets.

Even, this week onion was not available in any of the makeshift markets as the official rates were fixed at Rs61 per kilogram for it. An official of the market committee disclosed that currently onion was arriving from Quetta and other parts of Balochistan. It has been costing at minimum Rs65 per kilogram while the official rates were fixed at Rs61 per kg. Further, he mentioned that they were instructed to fix the low price in the price list despite the fact the auction rates were high. However, as the government want to show price control so the deputed staff of the deputy commissioner office and other government officials forcefully fix the lower rates which creates distortions in the markets. Once a wrong and fake price list is issued vendors get justification to overcharge as buying price were higher than the official retail price so the price hike issue persisted.

This week further increase of 5 to 20 percent was witnessed in the official rates of almost all perishable items besides open heavy overcharging by the sellers.

Likewise past many weeks, potato soft skin was not available in any of shop in the city and makeshift markets. But the price of this variety was issued in the price list to give plea to the sellers to sell stored variety of potato at higher rates of potato soft skin rates.

The price of potato soft skin new was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 45 per kg, not available there, and potato sugar-free at Rs22 to 24 per kg, and potato stored was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, while it sold at Rs45 per kg as market committee issued this rate to it. This week official price of onion was further gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 61 per kg, not sold there on account of wrong pricing while in open markets sold at Rs80 to 90 per kg.

The price of tomato was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 45 per kg. The price of lemon was also gained by Rs5 kg, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Garlic local was fixed at Rs164 to 169 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg, garlic hernaiy stable at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, and garlic Chinese at Rs224 to 230 per kg, not sold there on pricing issue. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs263 to 270 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs300 per kg. Brinjal was fixed at Rs34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

Cucumber farm was gained by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, and local variety was gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs37 to 39 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing. Bitter gourd was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs81 to 84 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Spinach was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Zucchini local was fixed at Rs74 to 77 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Cauliflower was fixed at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs80 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs120 per kg. Luffa was increased by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Lady finger was gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs66 to 69 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs70 per kg. Arum was fixed at Rs52 to 54 per kg, not sold on account of pricing.

Green chili price gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg and carrot local was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing.

Coriander was gained by Rs80 per kg, fixed at Rs200 per kg, sold at Rs320 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs74 to 77 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Methi was fixed at Rs106 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Turnip was fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. The price of different varieties of apples was fixed at Rs54 to 98 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs90 to 100 per kg and A-grade was not sold at Rs140 to 160 per kg.

The price of banana A-category was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs44 to 46 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen, while A-category was not available. Sweet fruit was gained by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per dozen not sold there. Papaya was fixed at Rs100 to 105 per kg, not sold there. Different varieties of mangoes were fixed at Rs40 to 96 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 130 per kg. Peach A-category fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, and B-category at Rs80 to 83 per kg not sold there on account of pricing. Plump was fixed at Rs149 to 154 per kg, and B-category was fixed at Rs90 to 92 per kg, mixed sold at Rs150 per kg while A-category was not sold there. Cantaloupe/rock melon price was fixed at Rs28 to 57 per kg, 60 per kg.

Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets. Grapes black were fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, not sold, Grapes Sunderkhani rates were fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg and Grapes Gola at Rs100 to 104 per kg, not sold there on pricing issue. Peer was fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Guava was fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, not sold there. Persimmon was fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, not sold there.