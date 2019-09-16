Three more youths martyred in IOK

JAMMU: In their unabated acts of state terrorism in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the Indian troops have martyred three more youths, as unprecedented military siege and communication blockade entered 42nd day on Sunday. The troops martyred two youths in a fake encounter in Kathua district on Thursday, while another youth identified as Akhlaq Ahmad Khan was picked up by police from a market and was martyred a few hours later at Janipur police station in Jammu city, reports the Kashmir Media Service.

The Indian authorities have not made Thursday’s killings public yet. The family members of the third victim, Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, were called by the police over phone and asked to collect his body from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu. They protested against the custodial death of Akhlaq Ahmad Khan and demanded a strong action against the policemen involved in the gruesome murder.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high after the Modi-led government revoked the IOK’s semi-autonomous status last month. Despite a curfew, movement restrictions and severe curtailment of internet and mobile phone services, public demonstrations against India — mostly in the largest city Srinagar — have been constant. The restive region has seen an average of nearly 20 protests per day against the Indian rule over the last six weeks despite a security lockdown to quell unrest.

Altogether, there have been 722 protests since August 5, with Baramulla district in the northwest and Pulwama in the south the biggest hotspots after Srinagar. Since that date, nearly 200 civilians and 415 security force members have been hurt. Ninety-five of the civilians have been injured in the last two weeks. So far, more than 4,100 people — including 170 local political leaders — have been detained across the valley, with 3,000 released in the past two weeks. It was unclear whether any politicians were among those released. India and Pakistan have fought two wars over the IOK. India deployed extra troops ahead of August 5 decision to reinforce some 500,000 soldiers already stationed in the region, one of the most militarised places on the planet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday promised to raise the revocation of the IOK’s autonomy in the upcoming UN General Assembly session.