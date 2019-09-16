Waseem wants a second go against Mthalane

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top pro-boxer Muhammad Waseem has said he wants a second showdown with South African Moruti Mthalane in the next three to four months after his triumphant 82-second stoppage of Canrado Tanamor in a flyweight bout in Dubai.

Waseem lost to Mthalane in controversial circumstances in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight fight in Malaysia in July last year. He had gone up against the South African in the 12-round bout.

Although Waseem left his opponent wobbling with both of his eyes swollen, the judges ruled 114-113, 114-113 and 116-110 in favour of his opponent.

“I’m looking for the rematch with him,” the 32-year-old said on Sunday. “I really want that.” Waseem added: “Hopefully, that bout will take place in December, this year or in January, next year.”

Speaking to APP after his return from Dubai, where he defeated Tanamor of the Philippines in a flyweight world-ranking bout on Friday, he said he would like the rematch to be held in Pakistan and his manager is currently in talks with him.

“This time I’ll like to fight him in my own country,” Waseem said. “It would be great if he agrees to fight in Pakistan.” The bout could take place in Karachi, Lahore or Islamabad, he said.

Nicknamed “Falcon”, the Quetta-born boxer said he was longing to show his skills in front of his Pakistani fans. “Fighting in front of my family, my friends and my Pakistani fans at such a level will altogether be a unique experience,” he added.

He is also not short on confidence. “I believe I’m the best flyweight in the world,” the boxer said. “I’ve proved that and I believe I should get another chance (against Mthalane).” Waseem said Mthalane holds the title and he wants to bring it to Pakistan.

He said after staying in Pakistan for a while, he will fly to Glasgow to train where he had previously trained for six months before his fight against Tanamor.He added: “I think I must keep on working hard. I believe it is necessary to get results. Before the rematch with Mthalane, I’m looking forward to another ranking fight in next 45 days.”