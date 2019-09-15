close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
NR
News Report
September 15, 2019

2020 Nobel Peace Prize: Amazon chief Raoni tapped for nomination

Top Story

NR
News Report
September 15, 2019

BRASILIA: A group of Brazilian anthropologists and environmentalists has put forward Chief Raoni Metuktire of the Kayapó tribe as a candidate for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for a lifetime of work protecting the Amazon rainforest.

Raoni, an unmistakable Amazon icon with his large lip plate, yellow macaw-feather headdress and ear rings, became known internationally as an environmental campaigner in the 1980s with musician Sting at his side, reports an international news agency.

At 89, Raoni took to the road again this year seeking help to stop a surge in fires destroying the forest, which he has blamed on the plans of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro to develop the Amazon economically and assimilate its indigenous people.

