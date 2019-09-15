Auction of contracts

LAHORE : The auction of contracts of the general bus stands was conducted by a committee under the chairmanship of the Addl Commissioner Coordination. Bidders participated in four contracts i.e. Truck Adda Parking,

Tuck Shop front 16 No. Non-AC Bay, Tuck Shop front 22 No. Non AC Bay, Tuck shop AC Bay No. 32. Auction of these contract was made with a reserve price of Rs.10 million and the auction was settled at 11 million with 10 percent increase as compared to the previous year.