NBF placed under Education Ministry

Islamabad : The National Book Foundation (NBF) has been placed under the administrative control of the Division of Federal Education and Professional Training.
The development comes after the federal cabinet's nod. The NBF was earlier overseen by the National History and Literary Heritage Division.
The initiative is meant to further improve the functioning and efficiency of the Foundation, said a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.
