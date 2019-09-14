JI wants decisive steps for Kashmir liberation

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has called for taking immediate and decisive steps for the liberation of Indian-Held Kashmir.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said that the JI would be at the forefront if the prime minister announced a march towards Line of Control in support of Kashmir cause. Senator Siraj said that the government should not pin hopes on the UNO and the west that they would come to help out besieged people of held region. Islamabad itself needed to take step in support of Kashmiri masses, he added.

The JI chief warned against the worst humanitarian crisis in IHK as the curfew entered 40th day and people had no access to basic needs of life like food and life saving drugs. He said authentic reports were circulating about the presence of RSS hooligans in the held area who along with occupational forces were committing gross human rights violations and involved in killing of innocent people in the Valley. He said the humanitarian crisis could cost thousands of lives in the IHK.

Siraj said the government failed to improve the economic condition of the country and fulfill the promises it made with the nation.

He said the JI was holding Save Kashmir March in Quetta, Sargodha and Lahore on Sunday (tomorrow), 20th September and 6th October respectively to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.