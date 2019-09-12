Fan arrested for racially abusing Sterling

LONDON: Raheem Sterling was the target of racist abuse from a Bulgaria football fan during England’s 4-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win at Wembley on Saturday.

The fan was ejected from the stadium and arrested in the latest in a string of racist incidents involving high-profile players in recent weeks.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Britain’s Press Association that the male was arrested and taken to a north London police station on suspicion of an aggravated public order offence. However, following enquiries, he was released with no further action. UEFA was informed of the incident through its match-day delegate.

Sterling, who has been an outspoken campaigner in the fight against racism, was the subject of discriminatory language during the first half of the match.