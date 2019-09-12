Chinese envoy visits KP-BOIT

PESHAWAR: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) on Wednesday. The Chinese Ambassador visited KP-BOIT on invitation of CEO, KP-BOIT Hassan Daud Butt. The ambassador was briefed on potential investment opportunities in KP, said a press release. The Chinese ambassador shown great interest in hydel power, oil and gas, mines and minerals and tourism sector of the province. The ambassador also ensured Chinese government’s support towards social and economic affairs of the province.