NAB reiterates resolve to arrest corrupt elements

Islamabad:National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice(r) Javed Iqbal reiterated his firm resolve to nab the corrupt elements and bring them to justice by sticking to ‘accountability for all policy.’

Chairing a meeting to review overall performance of NAB at NAB Headquarters here Wednesday, he said NAB’s main focus was on mega corruption white collar crime cases, cases of cheating public at large, misuse of authority, money laundering, embezzlement of state funds and housing societies/cooperative societies, said a press release.

He said the present management of NAB has devised effective operational methodology comprising of complaint verification, inquiry and investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said the NAB has rationalised its workload and 10 month time frame has been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases. A new system of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system has been put in place to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

This would ensure that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB, he expressed. He said that NAB has established its own state of the art Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in its Rawalpindi Bureau having facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

The NAB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China to streamline and structure and cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption. He said NAB has received almost double complaints from the previous year which shows that 59 per cent people have confidence upon NAB as per Gillani and Gallop survey.

NAB has filed 600 corruption references in respected Accountability courts which was an excellent achievement as compared to last five years of NAB.