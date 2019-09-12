‘Muharram security plan successful’

Islamabad: Effective security arrangements of Islamabad police on occasion of Muharram ul Haram brought great success for the force as no untoward incident happened and strict patrolling as well as policing helped in ensuring peaceful organizing of various processions and religious gatherings in the city.

Islamabad police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies performed patrolling and security duties on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram and all processions were completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Additional SP Security (Operations), all SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials visited the routes of processions and ensured effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties. Police officials guided the cops and boosted their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

IGP Islamabad in a meeting here on Wednesday appreciated the performance of the force and directed all officials to meet with those cops who performed duties on Muharram and further encourage them. He also appreciated performance of their staff who remained vigilant to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens.

Flag marches were also conducted in various areas of the city to show off preparedness of law enforcement agencies for security during Muharram ul Haram. The police officers including SPs also visited various police posts, checked security duties and briefed them as how to ensure effective security. They also lauded their professionalism and devotion for security to citizens. Effective coordination was maintained among all wings of Islamabad police.

Hundreds of religious gatherings (Majalis) and processions were held in the city and strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants was also observed. IGP Islamabad further directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements for upcoming gatherings and devise an effective strategy to maintain law and order.