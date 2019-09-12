Five ex-VCs appointed on temporary basis

LAHORE: Following approval of Punjab Governor/Chancellor, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Wednesday assigned charge of post of the vice chancellor of five public sector universities of the province.

According to details, Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah who had completed his four years term as Vice Chancellor of the GCU Lahore on August 26, 2019 has been appointed as the VC of the GCU again on temporary basis. Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam who had completed his four year term as VC of the University of Education (UOE) Lahore on August 26, 2019 has also been appointed as VC of the UOE, Lahore on temporary basis. Similarly, Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir who had completed her four year term as VC of the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi has been appointed as VC of the FJWU on temporary basis.

Meanwhile, Dr Uzma Qureshi, the recently appointed VC of Women University, Multan, has been assigned look after charge of the post of VC of the Government Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur while Dr Athar Mahboob, VC of the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) has been assigned the look after charge of the post of VC of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering & Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan.

As per the notification these arrangements to run the offices of the VCs of these five universities have been ordered till October 31, 2019 or the arrival of regular incumbents, whichever is earlier.

It is pertinent to mention here that these universities had been operating without top administrative heads (the VCs) soon after the completion of tenures of the regular VCs causing troubles in smooth functioning of these varsities. The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the GCU was quite aggressive demanding the government to either allow the individuals who had completed their tenures to continue or assign acting charge to someone from within these universities till the appointment of the regular incumbents.

PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to six scholars. According to details, Muhammad Idrees has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Computer Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘VisFra: An Extensible Framework for Visual Programming’, Gul Afshan in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Investigations on the Development of Antibodies Against Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Envelope Glycoproteins’, Sumera Latif in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Pharmaceutical Co Crystals: A Paradigm of Crystal Engineering to Modify Physicochemical and Pharmaceutical Properties of Paracetamol and Naproxen’, Ummarah Kanwal in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Development and Characterisation of Polymer Based Nano-Doxorubicin Delivery System for Cancer Therapy’, Shaista Qamar in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Analytical and Biological Studies of 5-Benzyl- 1, 3, 4-Oxadiazole-2-Thiol’ and Rahat Shamim in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Solubility Enhancement, Formulation Development, Characterisation and IVIVC of Sustained Release Tablet of Ketoprofen’.