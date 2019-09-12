close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

NAB quizzes Sepco CEO over billing complaints

National

SUKKUR: The DG NAB Sukkur summoned Chief Executive Officer Sepco Sukkur on Wednesday over complaints of illegal connections and detection charge bills.

The DG NAB asked the CEO Sepco, Saeed Ahmed Dawach, about 1,700 complaints of illegal detection bills being sent to them. The CEO Sepco explained that all pending complaints would be resolved according to the Nepra policy. Dawach told the NAB officials that power theft has been brought under control and loadshedding has also reduced. He demanded NAB’s assistance to recover Sepco dues from the defaulters.

