Money laundering accused offloaded

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday offloaded a passenger, Muhammad Sajid, accused of facilitating Shahbaz family in money laundering.

It has been learnt that Muhammad Sajid was trying to fly to Manchester from Lahore. However, during immigration process his name popped up in a list related to accused required by the NAB after which the FIA officials didn't allow Sajid to board the flight. It has been learnt that the accused is required by the NAB in money laundering investigation against Shahbaz family.