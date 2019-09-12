close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

Money laundering accused offloaded

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday offloaded a passenger, Muhammad Sajid, accused of facilitating Shahbaz family in money laundering.

It has been learnt that Muhammad Sajid was trying to fly to Manchester from Lahore. However, during immigration process his name popped up in a list related to accused required by the NAB after which the FIA officials didn't allow Sajid to board the flight. It has been learnt that the accused is required by the NAB in money laundering investigation against Shahbaz family.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story