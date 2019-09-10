Imran wants independent commission to probe rights abuses in held Kashmir

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, welcoming the UN rights chief’s statement about the worsening situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), urged the UN Human Rights Council to immediately set up an independent investigation commission to probe human rights abuses in the disputed territory as recommended by the UNHCHR’s two reports on Kashmir.

“I welcome the growing concern & demands by the int community, global ldrs (leaders), UNSG (Security Council) & UNHCHR, for India to lift its 6-week long siege of IOJ&K. The Int community must not remain indifferent to the massive human rights abuses by Occupation Indian forces under cover of a brutal siege,” Prime Minister Khan said in a series of tweets on Monday.

He stated: “I especially welcome the statement by the UNHCHR in Geneva today. I call upon the UN Human Rights Council to immediately set up the indep (independent) Investigation commission to probe human rights abuses in IOJK as recommended by the UNHCHR’s two reports on Kashmir. The time to act is now.”

Earlier in a statement, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said UN High Commissioner’s concerns and calls were consistent with the position taken by the UN system vis-à-vis the human rights situation in IOJ&K, including the continuing restrictions and crackdown on fundamental rights and freedom of the Kashmiri people.

Responding to a media question regarding remarks made at the 42nd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights about the deteriorating situation in IOJ&K, the spokesperson noted certain important points with appreciation.