‘No practical step taken to help Kashmiris’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned Pakistani government and Kashmiri leadership against the destructive designs of the US and India on Kashmir.

“Washington wants division of the disputed region on permanent basis while turning Pakistan into desert by blocking its waters from western rivers which is the desire of New Delhi,” he said while addressing a “Kashmir Solidarity Convention” here Monday. Senator Siraj said those who thought US President Donald Trump mediation would offer a viable solution to the Kashmir issue were actually living in fools’ paradise. He said people of Kashmir and Pakistan would never accept any settlement of the Kashmir issue in violation of UN Resolutions. He said rulers were only making tall claims that they would fight for Kashmir till last bullet and last breath but practically they had not taken a single step in support of the besieged people.

“Mere admitting Tipu Sultan his hero is not enough but the prime minister should practically act like the great Muslim warrior,” Sirajul Haq said, adding the incapability and cowardice of present and past governments was the only hurdle in solution to Kashmir issue. He expressed concern over reports about the shortage of food and medicines in the IOK. More than a month was passed in curfew and communication blockade coupled with worst human rights violation in held Kashmir but the government and internationally community were acting as silent spectators, he said.

He said government should avoid creating any domestic issue until the solution to Kashmir issue. He called for banning all types of trade and transport relations with India. He demanded abolition of Shimla Agreement and establishment of shadow parliament in AJK with full representation of the people of IOK and other Kashmiri diaspora. He announced JI would organise a Kashmir Solidarity March in Lahore on October 6 which will be attended by thousands of people. JI Central Punjab Emir Javed Kasuri, JI Lahore Emir Dr Zikrullah Mujahid, JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif also attended the convention.

Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, addressing a training workshop at Mansoora, paid glowing tributes to Shaheed-e-Karbala Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), saying the sacrifices rendered by the beloved grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a sources of great guidance not only for Muslims but for all mankind. He said Ummah could lead the world only by following the footsteps of Hazrat Hussain (RA) and his companions of Karbala. He said the crises gripped a nation or society when unelected and cruel people became its rulers. Nobody heard the voice of oppressed people in an undemocratic and unjust society where elite class captured all the sources while poor lived a miserable life, he said.