Cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Weather remained hot and partly cloudy in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met office said weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Met officials predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at Nagarparkar, Sakrand and Jhang. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 38.4°C and minimum was 27.2°C.